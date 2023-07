Next Leadership University class members announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber has announced who was selected for the 2023-2024 Leadership University class.

This year’s class will be made up of:

Boran Aljafari , Madison Academic High School

Analiese Anderson, Jackson Christian School

Brooklen Bonds, Northside High School

Riley Bradford, Jackson Christian School

Cassie Britton, South Side High School

Eryn Coure, JCM – Early College High School

Zach Creasy, Jackson Christian School

Della Day, Madison Academic High School

Andrew Doan, Home Life Academy

Ellen Driver, University School of Jackson

Kaitlyn Ellis, Madison Academic High School

Oaklee Evans, Faith Homeschool Tutorial

Jaiden Grandberry, South Side High School

Alexi Harrison, Augustine School

Jordan Hart, Madison Academic High School

Lawson Helton, Trinity Christian Academy

Kelsey Hicks, JCM – Early College High School

KamRon Hill, Jackson Central Merry High School

Ava Jerman, University School of Jackson

Daveon Johnson, Jackson Central Merry High School

Tess Little, Jackson Christian School

Blakely Melton, Jackson Christian School

Zoe Montgomery, Jackson Christian School

Annily Nguyen, Madison Academic High School

Addyson Parks, Trinity Christian Academy

Luke Parsons, Homeschool

Tien Phan, Madison Academic Magnet High School

Vaidehi Prasad, University School of Jackson

Hendrik Proctor, Homeschool

Jane Claire Ragon, University School of Jackson

Clara Revelle, Augustine School

Henry Schiebout, Augustine School

Sarah Simmons, Trinity Christian Academy

Morgan Smith, Jackson Christian School

Emma Smith, Trinity Christian Academy

Emily Stone, Trinity Christian Academy

Paige Temple, Madison Academic High School

Lincoln Triplett, South Side High School

Dallas Weddle, South Side High School

Olivia Welch, University School of Jackson

They say that the class will kick off their Leadership University journey with an information session in mid-July.

