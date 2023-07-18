Power outages reported by Gibson EMC for Gibson, Obion, Dyer, and Lake counties

UPDATE 3:36 PM

Gibson EMC says 6,475 members are without power and 70 total outage trouble spots scattered throughout their 12-county service area.

EARLIER STORY:

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson EMC is reporting power outages in several counties.

They report that the storms passing through have caused around 6,500 outages for homes and businesses in Gibson, Obion, Dyer, and Lake counties in Tennessee and in Hickman and Carlisle counties in Kentucky.

They say crews are working to restore electricity.