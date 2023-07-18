Tennessee AG partners with FTC over robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s attorney general is working with the Federal Trade Commission to crackdown in robocalls.

According to a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says that a joint initiative dubbed “Operation Stop Scam Calls” is targeting “telemarketers and the companies that hire them as well as lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ telephone numbers to robocallers and others, falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls.”

The release adds that the initiative is going after “Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls every year, which often originate overseas.”

You can read the full news release from the attorney general here.

You find information from the FTC about and advice related to robocalls and other unwanted calls and information on how to spot and avoid phone scams.

