Total of $31,000 in scholarships go to students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization gives back to students.







A non-profit organization called The Morgan Leah McCarty Scholarship fund gave a total of $31,000 in scholarships to students.

Eliza Gibson, Hannah Wardlow, Chloe Brasfield, and Sophie McLean all received $7,500 in scholarships for college.

The scholarships are in loving memory of Morgan Leah McCarty, who was a junior at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she was killed by a hit-and-run driver on campus.

“The scholarship started in 2006, and we have been ongoing since then up until now 2023. Seventeen years later we are going strong. We had the biggest year we’ve ever had,” said Mike McCarty, the Board of Directors.

On September 9, there will be the annual Golf Classic where all proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.

Find more local news here.