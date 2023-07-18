Two rounds of severe storms sweep West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two rounds of severe storms swept across West Tennessee Tuesday, leaving behind damage and many residents without power.

The storms brought intense lightning.

Angie Mangrum, who lives in Henderson County, had lightning strike her tree just 50-feet away from her.

In the northwest region of West Tennessee, there have been reports of up to 1,100 lightning strikes in the span of 10 minutes.

The strong winds, lightning and heavy rain also left many without power.

Gibson EMC reports outages are down to 303. Still there are 35 outage locations stretching from Three Way, Tennessee to Clinton, Kentucky. They say, unfortunately, with broken poles, downed lines and so many outage locations, repairs are time intensive.

In Paris, suspected lightning also caused a fire at a bank.

