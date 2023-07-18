Tyson holds ribbon cutting for new childcare facility

Tyson Foods has officially opened their new childcare facility. This is right next to their poultry processing complex.

The Tyson Learning Center offers greater access to childcare for the team members.

“Here at the plant we listen to our team members and realized they needed help with childcare. Our great State of Tennessee was such a huge partner in recognizing the uniqueness of this company sponsored facility. And how trying something like this could spark change in the workplace,” said Tyson’s complex manager.

The entire basis of wanting to build this facility was to support the team members, to provide the best work environment possible.

“We’ve got a little over a thousand team members working in that facility back there. I want to make sure that they are at the forefront of everything we are talking about here today. This was built for them. Everything that we do, we do for them. They make our business. So that is the most important thing,” said Shane Parks, the Senior Vice President Poultry at Tyson Foods.

Childcare can be very expensive. It can cost thousands of dollars per year for good, daily childcare. This Tyson Learning Center cuts those costs tremendously for its team members.

“There is a lot to be said about the expense for childcare. On average $13,000 has to be paid for childcare in this country. About $9,000 is the average in this state. Well, I will share with you because of how things came together, on average, a Tyson team member will pay about $1.60 an hour for high affordable care,” said Johanna Soderstrom, the Executive Vice President of Tyson Foods.

A $150,000 establishment grant was awarded to Tyson Foods for furniture, equipment, and curriculum costs associated with opening this facility.

Tyson Foods was also awarded with the Best Place for Working Parents Innovator award.

