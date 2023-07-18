Upcoming job fairs to recruit for Dixie Jackson plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Georgia-Pacific will be hosting job fairs this month for careers with Dixie Jackson.

A press release states these events aim to recruit local talent for several roles at the new Dixie plant coming to Jackson in 2024.

“The Dixie Jackson plant will offer rewarding careers. We are confident in the talent pool in Jackson and surrounding areas, and we look forward to meeting individuals ready to contribute to Dixie’s future,” says Mike Cook, Plant Director.

The job fairs will take place at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, located 2468 Technology Center Drive in Jackson on the following dates:

Thursday, July 20 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Available positions include Quality Leader, Administrative Assistant/Coordinator, Lead Manufacturing Technician, Shift Performance Coach, Multi-Skilled Maintenance Technician, and Learning and Development Area Leader.

Click here to learn more about these positions or to submit an application online.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.