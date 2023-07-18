Whiteville Police hold drive-thru food drive

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Officers hosted a drive-thru food drive at Whiteville City Park on Tuesday.









The Whiteville Police Department has partnered with Mid-South Food Bank to help those in the community on a low or fixed income.

The police department holds the food drive once to twice a month, offering foods like frozen meats, canned goods, and fresh fruit.

Whiteville’s police chief shared how you can sign up for the food drive if you are in need of assistance.

“At any time they can contact the Whiteville Police Department and speak with Ms. Beverly up there. She has the Mid-South Food Bank requirements,” said Whiteville Police Chief Ben Davis.

If you require assistance in the area, or would like to volunteer, you can reach the Whiteville Police Department at (731) 254-9450.

The departments next food drive will be held on August 8.

