50th ‘CMA Fest’ airs Wednesday night on ABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the biggest music events of the summer returns to primetime on Wednesday night.

The CMA Fest will air July 19 at 7 p.m. Central on ABC.

The three-hour special features “can’t miss collaborations” and “unforgettable performances” that took place last month in Nashville, during the 50th anniversary of the CMA Fest.

This year’s hosts include Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson.

Viewers can expect to see performances from Alabama, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Code Johnson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Click here to visit the official website for more details.

For more news across the state, click here.