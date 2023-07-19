City of Jackson issues reminder for fall soccer registration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has shared a reminder for those interested in fall soccer.
They say if you missed the early registration deadline, then you are encouraged to register before the teams get full.
The city says after teams are full, you will be added to a waiting list. They say there is a $10 late fee added to all registrations submitted after the early registration period.
They are also in need of coaches for the following age groups:
- U6
- U8 Boys and Girls
- U10 Boys
- U12 Boys
