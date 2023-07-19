Danny David Crowe, age 73, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Crowe was born in Selmer, TN on July 28, 1949, to the late David Crowe and Lura Pickett Crowe. He was a farmer most of his life and enjoyed fishing. He was also preceded in death by one brother: Charles Crowe; and one sister: Patricia McComb.

Mr. Danny is survived by one daughter: Jodeci Davis of Lexington, TN; two brothers: Freddie Crowe of Bethel Springs, TN and Gary Lynn Crowe of Jackson, TN; two sisters: Patsy Clayton of Henderson, TN and Pam Gardener of Crosby, TN; He leaves of legacy of three grandchildren: Israel, Malcolm and Zurie Arnold.

The Crowe Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.