Downed tree causes delays along Highway 70, just outside Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A downed tree caused traffic delays just outside the Jackson city limits.



















Around 1:15 p.m., a tree was reported to be down on Highway 70, blocking both lanes.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews arrived on the scene and began cutting the tree at 1:50 p.m.

As of 2:37 p.m., Google Maps traffic data still reports issues in the area between Perry Switch Road and North Parkway East, right across from Magnolia Landing apartments.

