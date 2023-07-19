Hot Thursday, Few Showers, Storm Chance on Friday, Nice Weekend

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The early day showers have kept the temperatures down today but we are expecting a hot Thursday. A few light showers and maybe a weak storm or two will move through this evening. More late weak showers and storms will drift through as the front finally slides to our south making way for a fantastic weekend. Catch the latest forecast details on the incoming showers and storms and more on Thursday’s potential heat coming up here.

TONIGHT:

After some morning rain showers we are looking at a mostly dry evening and night across West Tennessee. A few stray showers will be possible but it should be a overall quiet night compared to the last few days. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and the winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest due to the warm front that will lift back to the north. It will be a humid and warm night for most of our viewing area. Wednesday night lows will only be dropping down to the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

As the front stalls out again to our north we are expecting a shot for a round of afternoon showers and storms. Most of the rain on Thursday will stay to our north but it depends on how far north the front is pushed early in the day. The winds will come out of the southwest for most of us and that will make for another humid day. If we do not see any rain early in the day the heat index could climb into the mid or upper 100s into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 90s and the moderate humidity will keep overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. The front will stay to push back to the south of us late Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Mild and cooler weather look on the way for Friday. The front will linger around in Friday morning and early afternoon ushering in one last shot for rain showers but things appear to clear out into the evening. Friday will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also be less humid due to the northwest winds. Expect clouds to decrease as the day goes on and mostly clear skies by Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s making for a great start to the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now is looking like it is going to be quite nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with morning lows falling into the low to mid 60s. It will not be overly humid this weekend as the winds will start out of the west and turn to the north by the end of the weekend. This will keep most of the showers and storms away. Although a stray shower or two will be possible this weekend, most of us will miss out on the showers it appears as of now. Southwest winds and warmer weather will look to return as we kick off the following week again.

NEXT WEEK:

Mild weather will linger from the weekend into early next week for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low 90s to start the week but warm back to the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Lows will start in the mid 60s and return to the 70s in the middle of the week as well. The winds will come out the northwest and transition to the west and than back to the south by the middle of the week. Skies will start out mostly sunny and turn to more of a partly cloudy sky for us towards the middle of the week as the humidity increases from the southerly winds. Overall we should stay mostly dry, but as the week goes on, pop up showers and storm chances look to increase as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb above normal during the middle of the week before cooling off some on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. The rain and storm chances will continue most of the work week helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. We could encounter a few strong storms to finish the work week as well. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13