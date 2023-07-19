James Lee Anderson
Funeral service for James Lee Anderson, age 86, will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Wortham Chapel Baptist Church in Alamo, TN. Burial will follow in Wortham Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.
Mr. Anderson died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Anderson will lie-in-state Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Wortham Chapel Baptist Church from 12:30 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.