JPD holds press conference on unsolved cases

Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley spoke on three homicide cases that occurred within the past two years that have yet to be solved.

Around 6 p.m. on November 8, 2021, a vehicle was traveling at the intersection of Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue when the vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

Yasmine Humphrey, 18, was in the backseat where she was struck and killed.

Her mother, Stephanie James, was present at the press conference, along with Humphrey’s daughter, to speak out and plead for justice.

“She was a young lady trying to find herself in life and ended up losing her life. And I thank her for leaving me such a precious, beautiful baby girl but I really would wish to have my daughter here,” James said.

Around midnight on May 3, 2022, a shooting incident occurred on the 200 block of Lincoln Circle.

Tyshon Banks was shot and killed. Although there were multiple witnesses on the scene when it happened, no one was willing to speak out, leaving the Jackson Police Department with no leads.

On May 20, 2022, 19-year-old Tyler Guy was killed on North Highland Avenue after someone shot at the car he was in, causing the car to crash into a tree.

A possible suspect vehicle description was provided but nothing else.

Sabrina Parker, the mother of Tyler, was present at the press conference as well.

“And nobody really understands this type of loss unless you’ve had to face it yourself. And you don’t ever want to be in my shoes,” Parker said.

The Jackson Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward, as the assistance from the public is crucial in obtaining justice for the victims and their grieving families.

If you have information regarding these unsolved cases, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

