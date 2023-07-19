JPD releases update on North Parkway shooting, robberies, overdose

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department released an update for several cases on Wednesday.

April 29, 2022 — North Parkway Shooting

The Jackson Police Department says that on Monday, July 17, Jaden Bills entered a guilty plea on two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

They report that Bills was responsible for shooting into a vehicle at the intersection of the Bypass and North Parkway, injuring four of the five people inside, and killing two.

The US Marshals later tracked him to Arkansas, where he was taken into custody.

JPD says he will serve a 40 year sentence.

July 1, 2023 — Robberies

The Jackson Police Department confirmed that Curtis Jackson, 27, was found and arrested in connection to robbery at Midtown Wine and Spirits on May 15, 2023, along with the robberies at Bargain Hunt and Los Portales on June 27, 2023.

Jackson is accused of entering the businesses armed with a handgun and fired his weapon during three of the four robberies, JPD says.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of attempted aggravated robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

March 4, 2022

The Jackson Police Department says they responded to a mass overdose incident on Interstate 40, with all being taken to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

JPD says Antonio Walker was killed, two other fully recovered, and one “is in a vegetative state.”

JPD says a Antravious Muleic Thomas, who JPD says is a Gangster Disciple, was responsible for supplying the narcotics causing the overdose.

JPD says Thomas was on parole for narcotic convictions.

JPD says as of July 7, 2023, Thomas has pled guilty to reckless homicide and sell of fentanyl.

They report that he has been sentenced to four years for reckless homicide and six years for sell of fentanyl.

