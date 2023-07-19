Rev up for Education is a back-to-school initiative sponsored by WBBJ, Robinson Toyota, and the Jackson-Madison County School System. Aimed at providing support to the local education community, Rev up for Education is a fundraiser for school supplies. Running until August 5th, this collaborative effort centers around a unique donation drive for school supplies, meant to pack a brand-new 2024 Toyota Highlander. The donations collected through this campaign will directly benefit the Jackson-Madison County School System. This ensures students in all grades have the essential tools they need to thrive in their educational journey.

Robinson Toyota, as a key partner, is inviting individuals and businesses to contribute to the cause by donating school supplies. This generous gesture not only helps pack the Toyota Highlander, but also makes a significant impact on the lives of students within our community. As an added bonus, those who make a donation will have the opportunity to win complimentary maintenance services at Robinson Toyota for an entire year. We hope this further highlights the spirit of gratitude and support that drives this campaign (pun intended).

Drop Off Schedule

July 26th – August 5th.

Donation Hours

Monday – Sunday, 8:30am – 7pm.

Let’s pack that Highlander!