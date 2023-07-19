Secretary of State hosts Lane College SGA President at annual luncheon in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lane College Student Government Association (SGA) President Malek Lockhart was recently invited to an annual luncheon in Nashville.

On July 13, Lockhart was welcomed by Secretary of State Tre Hargett to the annual College Civic Engagement Luncheon.

A news release states that each year, Secretary Hargett invites SGA Presidents from all of Tennessee’s colleges and universities to discuss the importance of civic engagement and voter registration on their respective campuses. The event is held in preparation for National Voter Registration Month in September.

“My office has partnered with colleges and universities across the state to register thousands of students to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “Student leaders are essential to working with our office to increase voter registration. I appreciate Lane College SGA President Malek Lockhart’s commitment to increasing the number of registered voters on campus.”

The release says the Secretary of State’s office sponsors the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month, and the winning schools are selected based on the number of new students registered to vote relative to the size of their student body, along with their social media engagement in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

