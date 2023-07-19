Several events to take place in Jackson city parks

The Bowls for the Hungry charity event will be this Saturday, July 22 at the fairgrounds.

This fundraiser is meant to bring the community together to raise awareness for those who are homeless and in need.

The event will feature catered food and handmade ceramic bowls that were created by local artists and students to be auctioned off.

Movies in the Park will also be held Saturday, July 22 at the Shirlene Mercer Park. The movie will begin at sundown.

A Community Field Day will be held Saturday, July 29 at North Park where a back-to-school bash will be free for children of all ages to attend.

“We’re coming together with the fire department, the police department and the community to do fun things. We’ll have games, we’ll have water balloon fights, we’ll have the fire truck cone and spray the kids. We’re going to have free food, we’re going to have food supply giveaways,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Community Engagement Director for the Recreations and Parks Department.

Registration will be held the day of the Community Field Day.

