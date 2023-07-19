Woman sought after high speed chase with Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman wanted for leading deputies on a high speed chase.

The sheriff’s office says that 25-year-old Kaitlyn Graves is wanted after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase with an endangered/missing elderly man inside the vehicle.

They report that she wanted for elder abuse and kidnapping, and evading arrest.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104 or by sending them a message on Facebook.

