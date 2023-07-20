2023 Circles of Hope Telethon set for August 13

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 40th annual Circles of Hope Telethon is just a few weeks away.

The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse relies on donations and fundraisers to help parents and children improve their quality of life through various programs.

Trey Cleek, Chairman of the Telethon, talked about the history and why this event is so important.

“This is the 40th annual Circles of Hope Telethon benefitting the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. That kind of heritage can’t be ignored. Forty consecutive years, this is the largest fundraiser the center does every year. It’s so important that we continue the tradition of raising a bunch of money for the center because of how important the work they do not just in Jackson-Madison County, but all across West Tennessee,” Cleek said.

There is always great entertainment that goes on at this event. Rita McCaslin, the Production Chair, went over who will be performing at the telethon.

“This year at the telethon we are, once again, so excited to bring local talent. So some of the people you are going to see this year, we have ‘Reverend Jesse and the Holy Smokes,’ ‘Smooth Jazz Progressions,’ ‘Music by KOTA,’ ‘Lower Middle Class,’ and of course the finale is always ‘Paula Bridges and The Bandstand Review,'” McCaslin said.

Madelyn Stadinger, the Event and Fundraising Coordinator, shared all of the information you need to tune into this event.

“Our theme is ‘There’s no place like a safe home.’ You can tune in on WBBJ channel 7, or on our Facebook the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It’s on Sunday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Stadinger said.

You can donate right now on the Exchange Club’s website, or you can scan the QR code that will be on your screen during the event.

All donations will go to the Exchange Club to serve the children across West Tennessee.

