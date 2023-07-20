3 Jackson men receive sentence over 2020 carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Jackson men have been sentenced over a 2020 carjacking in Bolivar.

Thursday, the United States Department of Justice announced that Delvion Beard, 22, Quadarius Greer, 21, and Bryson Townsley, 21, all of Jackson, have been sentenced over their involvement in carjacking that took place on November 9, 2020.

The DOJ says that the trio stole an Audi A4 from two victims at gunpoint.

According to the documents that were presented in court, Beard and Greer entered the back seat, forced the victims to drive from the gas station, and somewhere along the way, took control of the car and moved the victim to the back seat.

They went to a residential complex, while Townsley followed behind, the DOJ reports. Once there, the trio “used physical force and guns, including an AK-47 pistol, to take the victims out of the car, rob them, and drive away in the stolen vehicle.”

One of the two victims was injured, and the trio threatened to kill both victims if they reported it to police, the DOJ says.

The trio was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for committing an armed carjacking.

“The choice of these armed carjackers to terrorize innocent victims for personal gain was cowardly and reprehensible,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s sentences demonstrate the Justice Department’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting those who use weapons and violence to dominate our public spaces and deprive our citizens of safety in their own communities.”

“Individuals committing gun violence are causing havoc in West Tennessee. Armed carjackings, in particular, threaten basic notions of what it means to feel safe in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “Citizens throughout our district can be assured that the Department of Justice, along with state and local law enforcement partners, tirelessly work together to protect the innocent and bring to justice those who commit violent acts.”

“Carjackings are a senseless but seriously violent crime that threaten the lives of innocent victims in our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. DePodesta of the FBI Memphis Field Office, “Law enforcement refuses to tolerate this criminal behavior, and the FBI will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to target, identify, and bring each and every violent offender to justice.”

