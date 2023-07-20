Book talk, reception held for author in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A book talk and reception was held at the Ned in downtown Jackson Thursday to celebrate author Pamela Marshall’s release of her book “The Art of Forgiveness.”







Marshall says she drew on her own experiences to write the book, which is about peace, healing, and forgiveness.

Many may remember Pamela from her time here as an anchor and reporter for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News during the 1980s and 1990s.

Marshall says Thursday’s event was exciting since it was also her birthday. She shared what inspired her to write the book.

“We all have an assignment and I view this as one of my assignments, to help people free themselves from the negative energy that’s causing us to be sick and is killing people faster than COVID,”

Mayor Scott Conger also proclaimed Thursday as “Pamela Marshall Day” in Jackson.

