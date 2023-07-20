City looks to add ‘speed humps’ in new neighborhoods

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Jackson could soon see a new change where they live.

Mayor Scott Conger held a meeting Thursday discussing adding speed humps into new neighborhoods.

Since 2019 there have been requests for additions of this new feature in some neighborhoods. These humps will be different from those seen on Stonehaven.

The goal is to create a safer Jackson within this next three months. Conger says the city has a new and effective way to change that.

“Applications are based on requests that keep a count of neighborhoods that are requesting the bumps and to ensure there is enough supplies,” Conger said.

Conger also adds that residents that do receive these speed humps will have short installment time.

“To have this change added to your neighborhood, residents need to have to 67-70 percent of residents to agree to this change,” he said.

Conger says that his goal is to make Jackson safer.

If you are wanting to request the forms for you neighborhood, make sure to call (731) 425-8220.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.