Henderson County hospital earns grant from the state
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is supporting a local hospital with a grant.
According to BradenHealth, the Henderson County Community Hospital has been granted $687,500 to help with infrastructure improvements and expanding access to healthcare services.
The grant comes from the state’s efforts to support rural hospital revitalization, BradenHealth says.
You can read the full news release here.
Find more news out of Henderson County here.