Jackson Theatre Guild presenting ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ through Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can “tumble out of bed” and stumble to downtown Jackson for an exciting performance.

The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “9 to 5: The Musical” at The Ned beginning Thursday through Sunday, July 23.

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the 1980 film and follows “three unlikely friends who take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world.”

Showtimes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with matinees held at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center is located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

