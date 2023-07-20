Job fair held for Dixie plant in Jackson, second set for Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Georgia-Pacific is hosting two job fairs this month for careers with Dixie Jackson.







According to a news release, these events aim to recruit local talent for several roles at the new Dixie plant coming to Jackson in 2024.

The job fairs will take place at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, which is located at 2468 Technology Center Drive in Jackson.

It will take place continue until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Available positions include quality leader, administrative assistant and coordinator, lead manufacturing technician, shift performance coach, multi-skilled maintenance technician, and learning and development area leader.

“So, as of right now, we are looking for lead operational technicians, we’re looking for multicraft mechanics, also looking for leaderships type roles in general. So that’s what we’re here today to try to find with these job fairs,” said Michael Cook, the Dixie Plant Director.

To learn more about these positions or how to submit an application online, click here.

