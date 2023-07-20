Magna announced as first supplier for BlueOval City, will create around 1,300 new jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the world’s largest automotive suppliers will create over 1,000 new jobs across the state.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced that Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton.

A news release states that in addition to the two locations in West Tennessee, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg.

According to the release, this combined will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee.

“Tennessee is leading the future of American automotive manufacturing, thanks to our thriving business climate, record economic growth and highly skilled workforce,” stated Governor Lee. “We welcome Magna as the first supplier for Ford’s BlueOval City and appreciate this company’s $790 million investment in Tennessee, which will bring 1,300 jobs and new opportunities for families to thrive.”

“These opportunities not only strengthen our relationship with a valued customer, but also reflect the depth and breadth of our capabilities across the vehicle,” said Eric Wilds, Magna’s chief sales and marketing officer. “We are thankful to the state of Tennessee for their support and partnership.”

At its two facilities at BlueOval City, Magna will supply battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the automaker’s second-generation electric truck.

Officials say production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.

