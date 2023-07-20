New eatery available in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — There’s a new business in Bolivar.

Market Street Eatery & Bar

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening of Market Street Eatery & Bar at 109 West Market Street.

It opened for business Thursday morning, and they can be in the former Big Waves building.

“Steaks, crab-legs. Starting tomorrow, we’ll have barbecue every day. So we’ll do barbecue nachos, barbecue fries, sandwiches, barbecue bologna, burgers, and signature chicken,” said Clark Faulk, the owner.

Market Street Eatery & Bar is open from 11 a.m. until midnight. Dinner is served until 9 p.m.

