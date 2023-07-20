Residents welcomed to review plans for west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is looking for your input on future plans.





A Community Open House was held Thursday night for the public to review proposed designs and plans for the future of west Jackson.

The city is working on plans to expand the Hub City to account for a population growth thanks to big businesses moving their way to West Tennessee, such as BlueOval City.

This was the second session for the public to weigh in on changes to the Hub City.

If you would like to weigh in on the plans, the next community open house will be held at Kirkendall Hall at Lane College Friday at 5 p.m.

