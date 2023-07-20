Showers & Storms Tonight & Friday, Nice Weekend Coming!

We might have a stray showers or two this evening but storm chances will increase overnight and we are expecting a couple rounds of showers and storms on Friday as well. Showers will look to clear out Friday evening and a really nice weekend looks to be heading our way. Another heat wave looks to be coming for next week too, but does that mean more storms are on the way? We have all the answers you are looking for right here.

TONIGHT:

As the front stalled out again to our north we saw another round of afternoon showers and storms, but most of the them were east of the Tennessee River Thursday. The winds will came out of the southwest making for another humid day with a heat index around 105°. Highs reached the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. The front will stay to push back to the south of us late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a round of overnight showers and storms across West Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

Mild and cooler weather look to be on the way for Friday. The front will linger around in Friday morning and early afternoon ushering in one last shot for rain showers but things appear to clear out into the evening. Storms could come in several waves on Friday with the first one showing up early in the morning. The storms that cold develop in the afternoon will have the potential of producing some gusty winds and some might become severe. We will need to keep a close eye on the situation Friday as the storms develop along the front surging to the south.

Friday will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also be less humid due to the northwest winds. Expect clouds to decrease as the evening goes on and mostly clear skies by Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s making for a great start to the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now is looking like it is going to be quite nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with morning lows falling into the low to mid 60s. It will not be overly humid this weekend as the winds will start out of the west and turn to the north by the end of the weekend. This will keep most of the showers and storms away. Although a stray shower or two will be possible this weekend, most of us will miss out on the showers it appears as of now. Southwest winds and warmer weather will look to return as we kick off the following week again.

NEXT WEEK:

Mild weather will linger from the weekend into early next week for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low 90s to start the week but warm back to the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Lows will start in the mid 60s and return to the 70s in the middle of the week as well. The winds will come out the northwest and transition to the west and than back to the south by the middle of the week. Skies will start out mostly sunny and turn to more of a partly cloudy sky for us towards the middle of the week as the humidity increases from the southerly winds. Overall we should stay mostly dry, but as the week goes on, pop up showers and storm chances look to increase as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to cool off some on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. The rain and storm chances will continue through Friday helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. Much calmer and cooler weather will return for the weekend before heating back up again next week. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

