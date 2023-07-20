Teen arrested in connection to 2022 homicide

RIPLEY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a teen has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide in Ripley.

The TBI says that on Dec. 7, 2022, their agents joined in on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Logan Brown in the 700 block of Skyline Drive in Ripley.

During the investigation, the TBI says that their agents found that a 15-year-old from Ripley was responsible.

Thursday morning, the now 16-year-old was arrested in Ripley, and is facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Find updates on local crime here.