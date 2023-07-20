Tickets on sale for Catfish Derby, Riverfest

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tickets are on sale now for the Catfish Derby & Riverfest in Hardin County.

This year’s headliner is Jo Dee Messina, who is currently on her Heads Carolina-Tails California Greatest Hits tour.

It will also feature music from Blake Walley, Caleb Kelley, the Gary Nichols Band, Chase Wright, and Alexandra Jay.

It will be held at 470 Main Street in Savannah on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Grab tickets online and find more information here.

The gates open at 12 p.m.

