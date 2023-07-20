U of M Lambuth recruiting new students for Fall ’23

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college says it’s never too late to sign up for classes.

Leaders with the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus are asking for those interested in attending college or returning to college to apply. According to Adam Johnson, the assistant director for recruitment, there is still time to enroll in classes for the Fall of ’23.

“The process is very simple and we can get you enrolled in less than a week,” Johnson said. “First step is just going to be to complete that admissions application, and we have people here on campus that can help you do that.”

Johnson says it’s also not too late to apply for financial aid. And yes — they do have a counselor that can assist you with that process as well.

“There are still funds available,” said Johnson. “If you’re interested in attending the Lambuth campus, for new students we have some potential scholarships that might be available to you.”

Johnson said the process of enrolling is simple. You apply for admission online which takes roughly ten minutes. From there there’s a $25 application fee, and transcripts from any previously attended institution or high school are needed.

“Once we get those things, typically in less than a week you can get all of that processed, and then you’re admitted, and from there it’s all about getting you enrolled in classes in the fall,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the three most popular programs on campus are nursing, psychology, and education. But he says the University offers unique programs in music, health sciences, and biology.

“At the U of M Lambuth, we value a sense of community here on campus,” Johnson said. “A community that allows you to get to know everybody. You’re going to get to know our faculty and staff. You’re also going to be able to develop relationships with your classmates, which I feel really creates a comfortable atmosphere in the classroom.”

The last new student orientation of the summer will be taking place August 8. Classes will begin on Monday, August 28.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus is boosting its dual enrollment courses as well, through partnerships with local high schools. In the Fall of 2026, they will start a new doctor of physical therapy program that will allow 120 students to enroll.

Click here for more information on admissions.

