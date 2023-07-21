2nd meeting seeks public input on city renovations

“Felt like this was a prime area to look at, especially with the public investment coming from the school system, from Lane, from the housing authority. It just seems to encourage for private investing to follow,” said Lauren Kirk, the Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Jackson.

Much in the way that the city has made strides to revitalize downtown, leaders are now going to push for that same revitalization around the Oman Arena area.

“We’d love to see that same kind of reinvestment and energy because, you know, each area of town has its own identity. So it’s not like we want to replicate downtown everywhere we go, but we want to take what’s great in this area and elevate it,” Kirk said.

So how do they plan to elevate the Oman and Lane College area?

During the meeting, representatives showcased design plans and concept art for the area.

These concepts displayed a new stadium next to the Oman Arena, new designs for the Central Creek that runs through the area, bike lanes on North Royal Street, intersection street art, areas for new retail and restaurants, new housing, and more.

“Our hope that we could have a mixed income community and a variety of housing types that people could get their start and move on to the next step, but yes, it would be the hope that this would be affordable, attainable, to the degree that we could influence that,” Kirk said.

