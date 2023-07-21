3rd Reelfoot Lake Osprey Festival begins

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The third annual Reelfoot Lake Osprey Festival is underway!





You can bring the family to Reelfoot Lake State Park for a fun filled weekend. You can reserve your place for a pontoon tour to see osprey for sunrise or sunset.

Osprey will be very active during this time of year because they are feeding their fledglings and their nests are very visible.

“We started it because the osprey are very active on Reelfoot Lake during this time of the year. They migrate here in the spring of the year, and then they start with their nesting procedures and they raise their babies,” said Katrina Greer, the Executive Director for the Reelfoot Lake Tourism Council.

To reserve your place for a pontoon tour visit their website or call (731) 253-9652.

