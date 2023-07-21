Anita Cannedy named director of UTM Jackson Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new director has been named for the University of Tennessee at Martin Jackson Center.

A press release confirms the position will go to Anita Cannedy, former director of the Jackson Christian School secondary campus.

The release says Cannedy has lived in Jackson since 2013, after moving to West Tennessee from central Texas.

Along with her former role at Jackson Christian School, Cannedy has also served as a higher education teacher and trainer for Goodwill Career Solutions in Jackson.

She says she was attracted to the position at the UTM Jackson Center due to her previous experience in college administration.

“I had worked at a college previously, about seven years at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas,” Cannedy said. “I really just loved interacting with students. I love serving people; that’s where

I have my fulfillment.”

“Anita’s experience and passion for community engagement and student success are unquestionable,” said Erica Bell, director of the UTM Office of Regional Centers and Online Programs. “We are eager for her leadership, and I am confident our students, JSCC colleagues and the Madison County and surrounding communities will benefit significantly from her contributions and addition to the UTM community.”

The release states that Cannedy says her job at the Jackson Center would have her wear many different hats, including marketing and academic advisory responsibilities.

“I’ll be able to go out and meet the Jackson community even more and be able to participate in it and see how I can serve that community,” Cannedy said. “What can we do to partner together? A lot of it is really finding ways that we can do that.”

