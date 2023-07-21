Barbara Elaine Leggett

1949 – 2023

Barbara Elaine Leggett, her family and friends called her Elaine, was born on January 15, 1949, to Wilbur J. Sledge and Frances Hill Sledge in Memphis, Tennessee. She passed away on July 19, 2023, peacefully, in Dover, Tennessee, with loved ones around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur J. Sledge and Frances Hill Sledge; and her brother, Wilbur J. Sledge, Jr.

She left behind her husband of 53 years, Richard W. Leggett; her three children, Audra E. Leggett, Teresa C. Hug (Robert) and Richard W. Leggett, II (Andrea); and her two grandsons, Jacob D. Rutland and Richard W. Leggett III; and her granddaughter, Breanna M. Hug (Brandon).

A visitation for Mrs. Leggett will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Steve Marcum officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Rossville.

