Browns Creek Lake to temporarily close for construction

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Browns Creek Lake will temporarily close in August.

The TWRA says the lake in Natchez Trace State Park will be closed for construction starting on August 1 and will continue for around five weeks.

The TWRA says they will be upgrading facilities and the surrounding area by expanding the parking area, creating a new boat ramp, and installing a new courtesy pier.

The TWRA says that Pin Oak Lake, Cub Lake, and Maples Creek are lakes in the Natchez Trace State Park area open for visitors.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.