Glenace Edmonds Denton, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Glenace was born on October 26, 1927, in Murray, KY to the late Ralph and Peachie Berkley. She was a member of the Northside Methodist Church of Jackson, TN. Mrs. Glenace enjoyed reading, dancing, and playing cards. She worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Boone’s Cleaner’s in Murray, KY. Also preceding her in death was her husband: G.W. Edmonds; one brother: John Berkley; three sisters: Gertrude Pace, Cozy McUiston and Helen Hargrove.

She is survived by one son: Richard Edmonds (Wilma) of Murray, KY; one granddaughter: Amy Renee Edmonds Beevers of Jackson, TN; three great-grandchildren: Tiffany Beevers French, Michelle Beevers, Nicholas Beevers. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends at Wesley Jackson Highlands.

Mrs. Glenance’s family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.