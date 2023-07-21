Inmates make donation to JMCGH bereavement program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Inmates at a local correctional facility have made a donation to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.





CoreCivic says that the Crochet Class at the Whiteville Correctional Facility puts together handmade items to donate to groups within the community, this time to the Butterfly’s Embrace Perinatal Bereavement Program.

“Unfortunately, our families have a lifetime of memories to make in a day or two. These handmade items will go home with them while their babies will not,” said Tammy Hardee, a representative from West Tennessee Healthcare. “[The inmates] are playing a large part in providing comfort and love to these grieving parents at one of the worst times of their lives. Thank you all again for doing this for our program!”

CoreCivic says that the donated crocheted animals and blankets are used as part of the photography of the babies, and then given to families as a keepsake to take home with them.

Find more local news here.