K9 Rex continuing to recover after lightning strike

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department has shared an update on K9 Rex.

Friday, the department shared that he has returned home after being rushed to the Animal Care Clinic earlier this week.

Rex is still in non-enforcement status while recovering from injuries he received from a lightning strike near his kennel.

The department even shared a photo taken Friday morning of Rex with one of his favorite toys!

The department says in part:

“…we would like to thank the Animal Care Clinic, and everyone who has reached out with well wishes to Rex.”

