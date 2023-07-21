McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Barbie

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Warner Bros Pictures’s Barbie.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/.