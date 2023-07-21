Miss Teen Volunteer contestant speaks ahead of pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Miss Tennessee Volunteer is coming to downtown Jackson once again.

One of this year’s contestants, Miss West Tennessee titleholder Kim Gordon, spoke about how she is feeling.

“I’m very excited. This is something all of us have prepared for throughout the entirety of our preliminaries, and we really just have so much fun while we’re on stage and just being able to bond with each other. Meeting sponsors throughout the state helps out too, and for me representing West Tennessee, I have made connections with businesses out here,” Gordon said.

On July 22, they will host their meet-and-greet and it will be open to the public. This event will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This gives the audience the chance to place their vote for People’s Choice Award.

Gordon mentioned her favorite part about competing at such a high degree.

“I’m really happy to know that there probably is someone out there that will see me while I’m competing for Miss Tennessee Volunteer, and they might say, ‘Momma, I want to do that.’ Or ‘I want to be like her.’ Which is another reason why I don’t want to change anything about myself. I wear my natural hair and try to be as transparent as possible while I am a titleholder,” Gordon said.

Tickets can be bought online at etix.com.

First day of competition begins on July 26 and will continue until July 29 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

Miss Teen Tennessee will also make an appearance this Sunday, July 23

Make sure to stop by the meet-and-greet on July 22 to meet more contestants like Kim Gordon.

