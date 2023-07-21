Mugshots : Madison County : 7/18/23 – 7/21/23

Jada Rutherford Jada Rutherford: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

Alan Requena Alan Requena: Simple domestic assault

Anita Shivers Anita Shivers: Failure to appear

Ashlyn Baker Ashlyn Baker: Violation of probation

Catona Porter Catona Porter: Failure to appear



Cedrick Scales Cedrick Scales: Failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident

Charles Champion Charles Champion: Vandalism

Charles Howell Charles Howell: Violation of probation

Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Criminal trespass

Dakota Smith Dakota Smith: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



Dallas Jones Dallas Jones: Violation of community corrections

Erica Williams Erica Williams: Failure to appear

Jarvis Clark Jarvis Clark: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Failure to appear

Jeremy Connell Jeremy Connell: Failure to appear



Joshua Johnson Joshua Johnson: Shoplifting/theft of property

Joshua Pulley Joshua Pulley: Driving under the influence, failure to comply

Kajazmine King Kajazmine King: Violation of probation

Kayla Kidd Kayla Kidd: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Kaylee Bogue Kaylee Bogue: Failure to appear



Kelsey Pack Kelsey Pack: Vehicular homicide, driving under the influence

Lional Daniels Lional Daniels: Violation of probation

Marquavious Garner Marquavious Garner: Evading arrest

Meghann Lane Meghann Lane: Failure to appear

Michael Keating Michael Keating: Theft under $999



Raina Conner Raina Conner: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

Regina Salvucci Regina Salvucci: Violation of probation

Shaquille Pirtle Shaquille Pirtle: Violation of probation

Skylar Etheridge Skylar Etheridge: Violation of probation

Sonjia Smith Sonjia Smith: Public intoxication



Terry Bridges Terry Bridges: Violation of community corrections

Waymond Shields Waymond Shields: Assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/18/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.