Mugshots : Madison County : 7/18/23 – 7/21/23
Jada Rutherford
Jada Rutherford: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence
Alan Requena
Alan Requena: Simple domestic assault
Anita Shivers
Anita Shivers: Failure to appear
Ashlyn Baker
Ashlyn Baker: Violation of probation
Catona Porter
Catona Porter: Failure to appear
Cedrick Scales
Cedrick Scales: Failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident
Charles Champion
Charles Champion: Vandalism
Charles Howell
Charles Howell: Violation of probation
Cody Witherspoon
Cody Witherspoon: Criminal trespass
Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections
Dallas Jones
Dallas Jones: Violation of community corrections
Erica Williams
Erica Williams: Failure to appear
Jarvis Clark
Jarvis Clark: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation
Jaylen Williamson
Jaylen Williamson: Failure to appear
Jeremy Connell
Jeremy Connell: Failure to appear
Joshua Johnson
Joshua Johnson: Shoplifting/theft of property
Joshua Pulley
Joshua Pulley: Driving under the influence, failure to comply
Kajazmine King
Kajazmine King: Violation of probation
Kayla Kidd
Kayla Kidd: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Kaylee Bogue
Kaylee Bogue: Failure to appear
Kelsey Pack
Kelsey Pack: Vehicular homicide, driving under the influence
Lional Daniels
Lional Daniels: Violation of probation
Marquavious Garner
Marquavious Garner: Evading arrest
Meghann Lane
Meghann Lane: Failure to appear
Michael Keating
Michael Keating: Theft under $999
Raina Conner
Raina Conner: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest
Regina Salvucci
Regina Salvucci: Violation of probation
Shaquille Pirtle
Shaquille Pirtle: Violation of probation
Skylar Etheridge
Skylar Etheridge: Violation of probation
Sonjia Smith
Sonjia Smith: Public intoxication
Terry Bridges
Terry Bridges: Violation of community corrections
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/18/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/21/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.