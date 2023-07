TRENTON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m. on Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was told of a large first responder presence at the Gibson County Jail.

Tipsters reported seeing Trenton police, Gibson County Fire and EMS.

Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson said that an overdose occurred in the lobby of the jail.

He added that first responders administered Narcan, saving the person’s life.

