JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennessee Recovery Roundup is being held in Jackson on Saturday.

The event will feature several guest speakers including:

David Shane Young

Caleb Brooks

Jonathan McClayton

Michael Jamieson

Richard Braggs

Amy Coleman

Among more

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Popular Heights Baptist Church at 1980 Hollywood Drive.

