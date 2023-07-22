A local business offers a “smashing” event for charity

JACKSON, Tenn.—This Jackson business raises money in a unique way.

Jackson’s Releaxe Inc. hosted a “Car Smash for Charity.”







This event ran from 1 p.m. until 3 Saturday afternoon.

A portion of the proceeds from today’s car smash will go towards court appointed special advocates also known as CASA.

CASA helps young children who are neglected in juvenile court as a support system and advocacy.

Shawn Joy mentions why this event was so important to her and her business.

“I used to serve on the board for CASA and I know that they have a great outreach in the community,” Joy said.

Releaxe Inc. has been open for just two months now and hopes to continue charity events.

If you would like to learn more about Releaxe Inc., visit the Facebook page here.

For information on Madison Co. CASA, visit the website here.