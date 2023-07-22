Community water day leads to smiles in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local community has fun with the rainy days in Jackson.

Arrow Athletics hosted a Muddy Puddle Community Water Day.







Kids were able to be free and get messy this Saturday morning by enjoying waterslides and playing in the mud.

Arrow Athletics offered snacks and homemade lemonade to kids and their guardians.

This event was open to the public and was in the lot of the new Arrow Athletics. Owner, Alissa Maness talks about the turnout of this event.

“Yes, we’re very excited. This is about our fourth community event we’ve had at this property. We actually have a community garden out back as well, so it’s available for the public to take from as needed. And in the future we’ll be having a sock hop event, which is going to be really fun and even like a music festival and camp night,” Maness said.

Maness also wants to thank those that help the community for always being supportive.

