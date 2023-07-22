Dry, Cooler, And Less Humid Weekend Ahead

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now is looking like it is going to be quite nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with morning lows falling into the low to mid 60s. It will not be overly humid this weekend as the winds will start out of the west and turn to the north by the end of the weekend. This will keep most of the showers and storms away.

Although a stray shower or two will be possible this weekend, most of us will miss out on the showers it appears as of now. Southwest winds and warmer weather will look to return as we kick off the following week again.

NEXT WEEK:

Mild weather will linger from the weekend into early next week for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low 90s to start the week but warm back to the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Lows will start in the mid 60s and return to the 70s in the middle of the week as well. The winds will come out the northwest and transition to the west and than back to the south by the middle of the week.

Skies will start out mostly sunny and turn to more of a partly cloudy sky for us towards the middle of the week as the humidity increases from the southerly winds. Overall we should stay mostly dry, but as the week goes on, pop up showers and storm chances look to increase as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to cool off for the upcoming weekend. The rain and storm chances will continue through Friday helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. Much calmer and cooler weather will return for the weekend before heating back up again next week. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

